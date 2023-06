On this week's episode of the companies and markets show, DiscoverIE is our result of the week. Mark Robinson is on hand as usual to break them down for us.

Next up is IC economist Hermione Taylor, discussing what the 'new normal' is for interest rates.

And finally, Alex Hamer joins the show to talk through a new listing in the UK market: WE Soda. What is it, and why is it listing in London?

Dan Jones hosts Mark Robinson, Hermione Taylor and Alex Hamer.