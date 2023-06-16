/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

Housebuilders, small caps and passive funds

Dan Jones and the team discuss results from housebuilders and small-cap financial services companies, as well as our latest cover feature on passive funds
Housebuilders, small caps and passive funds
June 16, 2023

Dan Jones is joined by Mitchell Labiak to discuss housebuilder Crest Nicholson’s results – how has the business been coping since the mini-Budget? It’s then on to its competitor Bellway. What approach is it taking that makes it different from Crest Nicholson?

MOST READ
Today

Next up, Julian Hofmann talks small-cap financial services companies, with a particular focus on CMC Markets, Tatton and Ramsdens. Is there room for growth in this niche area?

Last but not least, Dave Baxter unpacks this week's cover story on passive funds. Why is finding cheap funds important? And what are the cheapest funds out there?

Dan Jones is joined by Mitchell Labiak, Julian Hofmann and Dave Baxter.

 

 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe Companies and Markets Show
More on Podcasts