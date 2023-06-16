Housebuilders, small caps and passive funds

Dan Jones is joined by Mitchell Labiak to discuss housebuilder Crest Nicholson’s results – how has the business been coping since the mini-Budget? It’s then on to its competitor Bellway. What approach is it taking that makes it different from Crest Nicholson?

Next up, Julian Hofmann talks small-cap financial services companies, with a particular focus on CMC Markets, Tatton and Ramsdens. Is there room for growth in this niche area?

Last but not least, Dave Baxter unpacks this week's cover story on passive funds. Why is finding cheap funds important? And what are the cheapest funds out there?

