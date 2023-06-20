/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
podcasts

IC Interviews: Isa millionaire Lord Lee on how he invests

The IC’s Dan Jones talks to the UK’s first Isa millionaire, Lord Lee
IC Interviews: Isa millionaire Lord Lee on how he invests
June 20, 2023

Lord John Lee is an active private investor, a member of the House of Lords and became the UK’s first Isa millionaire in 2003. He has written two books on investment - "How to Make a Million” and “Yummi Yoghurt - A First Taste of Stock Market Investment”, as well as hundreds of articles for FT Money.

In this episode, he and Dan Jones discuss his small-cap focused approach to investing, how his portfolio has evolved over the years, and his view of the private investor’s role in today’s market.

 

  

Time stamps

0.00 Intro 

01.08 Getting started out in investing 

6.00 Setback events in his career

MOST READ
Today

08.56 His approach to investing

12.54 Small caps

14.51 How to invest successfully 

16.02 His portfolio 

17.35 How the market as it stands has affected his approach

22.52 Takeovers 

26.01 Private investing in the UK 

35.07 The role of the private investor now

38.58 Final points

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
PodcastsThe IC Interviews
More on Podcasts