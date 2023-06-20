IC Interviews: Isa millionaire Lord Lee on how he invests

Lord John Lee is an active private investor, a member of the House of Lords and became the UK’s first Isa millionaire in 2003. He has written two books on investment - "How to Make a Million” and “Yummi Yoghurt - A First Taste of Stock Market Investment”, as well as hundreds of articles for FT Money.

In this episode, he and Dan Jones discuss his small-cap focused approach to investing, how his portfolio has evolved over the years, and his view of the private investor’s role in today’s market.

Time stamps

0.00 Intro

01.08 Getting started out in investing

6.00 Setback events in his career

08.56 His approach to investing

12.54 Small caps

14.51 How to invest successfully

16.02 His portfolio

17.35 How the market as it stands has affected his approach

22.52 Takeovers

26.01 Private investing in the UK

35.07 The role of the private investor now

38.58 Final points