IC Interviews: Isa millionaire Lord Lee on how he invests

Lord John Lee is an active private investor, a member of the House of Lords and became the UK’s first Isa millionaire in 2003. He has written two books on investment - "How to Make a Million” and “Yummi Yoghurt - A First Taste of Stock Market Investment”, as well as hundreds of articles for FT Money.
In this episode, he and Dan Jones discuss his small-cap focused approach to investing, how his portfolio has evolved over the years, and his view of the private investor’s role in today’s market.
Time stamps
0.00 Intro
01.08 Getting started out in investing
6.00 Setback events in his career
08.56 His approach to investing
12.54 Small caps
14.51 How to invest successfully
16.02 His portfolio
17.35 How the market as it stands has affected his approach
22.52 Takeovers
26.01 Private investing in the UK
35.07 The role of the private investor now
38.58 Final points