Halfords, Halma and the future of Meta

Dan Jones and the IC team talk Halfords’ results, tech giant Meta and safety equipment company Halma
Halfords, Halma and the future of Meta
June 23, 2023

Halford’s results are first on the agenda. Since the pandemic, the motoring and cycling brand has been on somewhat of a rollercoaster, but does its rosy past few months suggest it will fare well in the future?

Next up is this week’s cover story, US tech giant Meta. What type of growth can we expect from the company in the future? And can its recent rebound continue?

Finally, it’s on to safety equipment company Halma. What has driven its sizeable growth over the past few years? And where will the new management take the company?

Dan Jones is joined by Mark Robinson, Julian Hofmann, Arthur Sants and Jemma Slingo.

 

 

