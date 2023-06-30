Corporate responsibility, Wise and the ‘attention economy’

Companies editor Mark Robinson fills in for Dan Jones this week and is joined by IC journalists Julian Hofmann and Jemma Slingo.

First up is a brief dive into how refinancing obligations threaten corporate financial stability. Could we see the same type of contagion in the financial system that we saw in 2008?

Next up is the result of the week, money transfer company Wise. The company is one of the few to have benefited from the Bank of England’s hike in interest rates, but what’s in store for the company in the future?

Lastly, Jemma Slingo joins the conversation to discuss this week’s cover feature on the ‘attention economy’. What effect has instant information had on our attention? And how can investors get a slice of the digital advertising action without investing directly in the biggest, expensive players?