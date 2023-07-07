De La Rue, the Top 50 ETFs and savings rates

On this week’s episode, Dan Jones and co discuss the big topics from the world of finance and investing.

First up is currency-printing company De La Rue's results. Can the company survive in an increasingly cashless society? And could it manage growth outside of a recession, or within it?

Next is our latest cover feature: The IC Top 50 ETFs. Dave Baxter runs through the logic behind the list and explains what investors need to think about when going down the index funds route.

Lastly, it’s on to this week’s hot topic – bank savings rates. What does political pressure mean for shareholders? And why do savers need to be careful not to fall for some of the deals banks are now offering?

0:00 Intro

01:15 De La Rue results

11:12 Top 50 ETFs

18:35 Asset allocation shifts

21:46 Savings rates