Begbies Traynor, the North Sea and pensions

On today’s episode of The Companies and Markets show, we discuss management consultancy Begbies Traynor’s latest results. What do they tell us about the UK economy?

Next up is our latest cover feature on the North Sea. More than 170 years since its resources were first tapped, the North Sea is still seen as ‘the jewel in the crown’ of the UK’s energy system. We ponder the future of the shallow arm of the Atlantic Ocean. How damaging are windfall taxes? What are the prospects for offshore wind?

Lastly, it’s on to UK pensions. Why have nine pension providers agreed to invest default funds in unlisted equities? And will these plans make a difference to the interest in unlisted companies and domestic equity investment?

Dan Jones is joined by Mark Robinson, Alex Newman, Alex Hamer and Leonora Walters.

Timestamps

0:00 Intro

01:35 Begbies Traynor’s

12:50 Why the North Sea is still a jewel in the UK's crown

27:59 Workplace pensions to invest billions in unlisted stocks