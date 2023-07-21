Brickability, stars of the FTSE and Me Group

On today’s episode, our team begins with a discussion of building products distributor Brickability’s results. What's the company’s position in the market and how well prepared is it to weather a housing downturn?

Next up is this week’s cover story on hidden FTSE stars, which explores businesses that have unusual growth stories. In this segment, Alex Newman runs through the thinking behind the piece and discusses how the ‘secret’ companies help underpin the strength of UK large caps.

Last on the agenda is new FTSE 250 entrant Me Group International. It may not be the most exciting, or contemporary, business, but it has seen significant growth in recent months. What can breaking down the valuation tell us about the company? Is this a real UK market success story?

Dan Jones is joined by Michael Fahy, Mark Robinson, Alex Newman and Jemma Slingo.

Timestamps

0:00 Intro

01:12 Brickability results

14:56 The hidden stars of the FTSE 100

24:00 Me Group International