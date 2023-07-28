Centrica, luxury goods, SJP and GSK

Following on from the mass of FTSE 100 results released this week, today’s episode focuses on large caps. The team begins by discussing results from gas provider Centrica. Given the elevated first half profits, is there a sensitive political situation on the horizon? And what is the current valuation case for a business like this?

Next up is our cover feature from this week on luxury goods businesses. Aside from structural tailwinds, what have luxury brands done right over the past few years? And which companies are trading on valuations that investors may find alluring?

It’s on to wealth manager St James’s Place next. Is their tactic to place a fee cap for long-term clients a wise choice? Will it help the business move away from its ‘premium price’ reputation?

Lastly, the team talk about recent GSK results. Are investor concerns going to stick around for a while? And where are the company’s potential areas of growth?

Dan Jones is joined by Michael Fahy, Alex Newman and Jennifer Johnson.

