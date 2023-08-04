HSBC, AI, and UK small caps

On this week's episode, HSBC is first up on the docket. Julian Hofmann and Mark Robinson are on hand to make sense of their results.

Next up is a discussion of who will benefit most from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. James Norrington is the writer of our long read on that topic this week and joins us in the studio to discuss areas of the AI market that may not be getting as much attention as others.

And finally, Jemma Slingo returns to discuss UK small caps given their underperformance this year.