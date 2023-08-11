TI Fluid Systems, the great income reset and small portfolios

On today’s episode, we start with a look at the latest interim figures from auto parts maker TI Fluid Systems. How much of an opportunity/risk is its growing China business? Has there been a big shift from fuel tanks and delivery systems (FTDS) to the fluid carrying systems (FCS) parts of the business as electric vehicles gain more market penetration? Is the recently announced buyback wise given the company's debt pile? Mark Robinson has the answers.

Next up is this week's cover story. With 'risk-free' rates having risen over the past year, we look at the different options available to income seekers. Dave Baxter talks about what higher bond yields will mean for portfolios. What are the risks of rejigging a portfolio now? Do old rules of thumb for dividend yield versus risk-free rate still apply?

Lastly, the team discuss the dos and dont's of managing a small portfolio. Val Cipriani says striking the right balance between costs and diversification is particularly important. What are the basics people should look out for, and what should you consider when choosing a platform?

Dan Jones is joined by Mark Robinson, Dave Baxter and Val Cipriani