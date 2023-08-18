Insurers, weight-loss drugs and survivor shares

This episode of The Companies and Markets Show begins with a dive into this week’s results from big players in the insurance industry, Aviva and Legal & General. Our deputy companies editor, Julian Hofmann, explains the market reaction to the businesses’ figures and highlights areas where they may be limited. Alex Newman joins to discuss what stands out for him and offers his take on the state of the insurers.

Next up is a story that has sparked interest far and wide – weight-loss drugs. Jennifer Johnson explores what’s driven the surge in sales in recent months and highlights certain companies and sectors that may be affected by the growing popularity of appetite-suppressing drugs.

Last on the agenda is our latest cover feature on survivor shares. Julian Hofmann discusses the companies that have withstood the test of time, and highlights the ingredients for long-term success.