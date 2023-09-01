Prudential’s plan, the German economy and 50 top funds

This week’s episode begins with a discussion on insurance company Prudential’s results. Is its new growth plan too ambitious? And what are the headwinds it faces given the current issues in China?

Next up, it’s on to Germany, a country going through its second period of stagnation in two decades. Is Germany now the sick man of Europe (again)? And if so, is it simply at the mercy of growing economies?

Lastly, we preview next week’s cover story, our annual Top 50 Funds list. We touch on the structure of the list, the performance of active managers, the biggest changes to the list over the past year and more.