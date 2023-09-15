Melrose, Dowlais and the cost of capital

Our company experts Michael Fahy and Julian Hofmann begin by sharing their thoughts on recent results from Melrose and Dowlais. What effect has the RTX engine recall had on Melrose? And should Dowlais be concerned about the possibility of strikes in the US?

Next up is our latest cover feature on the cost of capital, by James Norrington. He gives an overview of the feature and discusses the two schools of thought central to the piece; crowding out and crowding in.

Last on the agenda is the topic of high-yielding funds. Leonora Walters highlights the problems that arise when investors rely solely on yields, but what are some of the other checks that can be done to secure a resilient payer?