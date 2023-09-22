Elixirr, Vodafone and Judges Scientific

The episode begins with Jemma Slingo, who runs through the recent results from listed management consultant Elixirr. What can the interim figures tell us about future growth?

It’s then on to Arthur Sants, who discusses Vodafone, a company that features in our most recent cover story on Income Majors. What could the merger with Three bring to the company? And what can we expect the new chief executive to do?

Last up, Mark Robinson shares his thoughts on ‘buy and build’ specialist Judges Scientific. Can its bread-and-butter strategy still thrive in tough economic conditions?