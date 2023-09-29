Pendragon, disinflation and pet care

Mark Robinson kicks off today’s podcast with a discussion about used-car retailer Pendragon’s (PDG) results. The company’s rating has shifted in the past year since AutoNation Inc’s (US:AN) £447mn takeover proposal, but the industry is still facing headwinds after the pandemic. In a similar motoring vein, Julian Hofmann shares his thoughts on the EV market, which is set to heat up as Germany and China gear up for a trade fight.

Our economics expert, Hermione Taylor, jumps in the driving seat for the next segment, sharing her thoughts on how long it will take for the UK to get back to normal inflation figures. She draws on Bank of England data, which are infused with reasons to doubt a fall in inflation, but she says that there are some reasons to be optimistic.

Jennifer Johnson then reveals what we can expect to see in the pet care industry. The share price of CVS Group (CVSG), one of the six big players in the sector, fell after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced an investigation into the sector, “exploring how well the market is working for pet owners”. As the British tend to dote on their four, or more, legged family members, pet owners will often splash out on veterinary needs, sometimes scrimping on other spending if needs be. Is this love-fuelled spending being exploited for cynical, profit-driven ends?