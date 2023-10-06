Volution, investment trust discounts & the bond yield spike

On today’s episode, we start with a look at the latest full-year results from underappreciated ventilation equipment group Volution, which has been under the cosh somewhat this summer. Michael Fahy, who covered the company's results for the Investors' Chronicle this week, talks about the growth drivers for the business. Is the price reaction confirmation that the shares' summer slump was unjustified?

Next up is this week's cover story by Val Cipriani, on those persistent investment trust discounts – what are the drivers of this, and what can be done? Will it take specific catalysts to close these discounts, or are we just waiting for better macro conditions? And, importantly, are there bargains to be found for investors?

Lastly, the big issue in markets over the past month – the renewed spike in bond yields in the US. Alex Newman discusses the causes, and what it all may mean for shares over the months ahead.

Dan Jones is joined by Michael Fahy, Alex Newman and Val Cipriani