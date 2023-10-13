Wetherspoons, saving for retirement and Birkenstock’s IPO

Julian Hofmann kicks off today's conversation with a discussion of Britain’s beloved pub chain JD Wetherspoon (JDW). Results showed that food sales are now a bigger driver, so does that show a change of strategy for the business? And is there still value there?

It’s then on to our cover story this week, a topic that many listeners will be thinking about; how to ensure they’re saving enough for retirement. Alex Newman joins the conversation to explain the thought process behind the piece and shares questions investors should ask themselves when planning for the future.

Use our Pension Calculator to track your progress towards retirement.

Last up is newly listed German shoe company Birkenstock (US:BIRK). The popularity of the sandal-maker’s footwear has boomed recently and pairs can be spotted everywhere, from Hollywood films to your morning commute. But is the company’s $9bn valuation sustainable? And given high-profile IPOs haven't done well recently, is the very fact they're happening a good sign for market confidence?