The 2023 Aim special

Dan Jones is joined by Jemma Slingo, Christopher Akers, Mark Robinson and Julian Hofmann
October 20, 2023

This week’s episode, like this week’s cover feature special, highlights the first part of our annual dive into the top 100 Aim companies. Having had a nightmarish 2022, companies traded on the alternative market don’t seem to have had an easier time in 2023 as the index underperformed the FTSE All-Share and the FTSE Small Cap Index. 

Our journalists have analysed the top 100 Aim companies and, in this episode, you can hear a handful of the team discuss some cherrypicked businesses. These firms include investment manager Tatton Asset Management, specialist franchiser Franchise Brands, insolvency expert FRP Advisory and antibody producer Bioventix.

 

 

