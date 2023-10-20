The 2023 Aim special

This week’s episode, like this week’s cover feature special, highlights the first part of our annual dive into the top 100 Aim companies. Having had a nightmarish 2022, companies traded on the alternative market don’t seem to have had an easier time in 2023 as the index underperformed the FTSE All-Share and the FTSE Small Cap Index.

Our journalists have analysed the top 100 Aim companies and, in this episode, you can hear a handful of the team discuss some cherrypicked businesses. These firms include investment manager Tatton Asset Management, specialist franchiser Franchise Brands, insolvency expert FRP Advisory and antibody producer Bioventix.