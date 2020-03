Annual income of £38,275, buy a new home worth £1m, leave assets to godchildren

Sipp, Isa and general investment account invested in funds and shares, unquoted company, cash, residential property

Earl is 66 and retired. He receives pension income of around £11,000 a year, and £20,000 in interest and dividends from investments outside tax-efficient wrappers. His home is worth about £560,000 and mortgage-free.