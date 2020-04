Supplement pensions income with £7,000 to £8,000 a year from investments, total return of 5 per cent a year, invest surplus cash

Catriona is age 65, and gets an annual income of £23,000 a year from a former workplace pension, state pension, and two of her late husband’s pensions. Her home is worth about £240,000 and she has a weekend home worth about £200,000. Both are mortgage-free.