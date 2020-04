Retire at 60, supplement pensions income with £25,000 a year from investments, pay down mortgage early, help children with deposits for first homes, university costs, starting a business and weddings, investment growth of 6 per cent a year.

Richard is 34 and earns £55,000 a year. He and his partner have pre-school age children, and their home, which is worth around £336,000, has a mortgage of £258,000 on it.