Where can I find low-risk, high returns?

Income from investments of £13,000 per year, preserve value of assets to pass on to wife and son, invest cash holdings

Zachary is age 78, his wife is 52 and his son is 16. They live in South Africa and their home is worth about £1.3m. He also owns a property in London worth £1.4m, which he lets, and it generates an income of about £20,000 a year after costs. Both properties are mortgage-free. Zachary is tax resident in the UK and his wife is tax resident in South Africa, where they plan to stay for the foreseeable future, though will probably return to the UK at some point.