Seeking steady growth and income

Fund Sipps for nephews and nieces, pay for travel, steady investment growth and income over the long term

Alan, age 55, sold his business five years ago and no longer works. He lives off the income from 22 investments he holds in a trading account. He doesn't take the income from the investments in his self-invested personal pension (Sipp) or individual savings account (Isa), but rather reinvests anything he receives. His home is worth £2m and mortgage free.