Seeking steady growth and income

Alan, age 55, sold his business five years ago and no longer works. He lives off the income from 22 investments he holds in a trading account. He doesn't take the income from the investments in his self-invested personal pension (Sipp) or individual savings account (Isa), but rather reinvests anything he receives. His home is worth £2m and mortgage free.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis