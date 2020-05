Draw £20,000 a year from investments in retirement, take occasional lump sums, preserve investments' capital value, pay off mortgage, downsize home, double value of investments, switch pension to more flexible account.

Edward is age 60, self-employed and earns about £15,000 a year. His home is worth about £1m and has no mortgage. He also owns a flat worth about £650,000 with a mortgage of £200,000, which he lets and makes £24,000 a year in rental income.