I need enough to cover potential care costs

Peter is age 67 and has been retired for seven years. His state and former workplace defined-benefit pension pay him about £54,000 a year. He also receives over £6,000 a year after expenses in rental income from a buy-to-let property, which is worth about £200,000. His main home is worth about £400,000 and both properties are mortgage-free.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis