I need enough to cover potential care costs

Build up sufficient assets to cover possible care costs, leave assets tax efficiently to family, make an overall positive return, reduce number of direct shareholdings

Peter is age 67 and has been retired for seven years. His state and former workplace defined-benefit pension pay him about £54,000 a year. He also receives over £6,000 a year after expenses in rental income from a buy-to-let property, which is worth about £200,000. His main home is worth about £400,000 and both properties are mortgage-free.