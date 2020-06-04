Reduce your return targets and diversify your portfolio

Matt is age 37, earns about £48,000 a year after tax and has a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) worth £125,400. His home is worth about £430,000, but he jointly owns it with a friend, so his share is worth £215,000. He and his friend have a joint mortgage of £340,000, so he owes £170,000. Matt and his wife have a joint account into which they contribute equally every month for paying bills, the mortgage and other joint expenses, but otherwise keep their finances separate.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis