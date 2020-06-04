Reduce your return targets and diversify your portfolio

Retire at 57, income from investments in retirement of £20,000 per year, total return of 15 per cent a year, use up pensions lifetime allowance.

Matt is age 37, earns about £48,000 a year after tax and has a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) worth £125,400. His home is worth about £430,000, but he jointly owns it with a friend, so his share is worth £215,000. He and his friend have a joint mortgage of £340,000, so he owes £170,000. Matt and his wife have a joint account into which they contribute equally every month for paying bills, the mortgage and other joint expenses, but otherwise keep their finances separate.