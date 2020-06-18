Make sure you really are diversified

Retire early, generate £50,000 per year by drawing 4 per cent from investments, sell buy-to-let properties and invest proceeds in funds

Simon is age 47 and earns around £250,000 a year as a chief executive. His wife is 40 and does not work, but each year makes the maximum pension contribution possible for those with no income. He also uses his full pensions annual allowance, and they both put the maximum amount possible into individual savings accounts (Isas) each year, which for the 2020/2021 tax year is £20,000.