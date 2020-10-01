MenuSearch

Join us now

Portfolio Clinic 

Focus on total return to reduce risk

Reader Portfolio

Chris and his wife, 59 and 58

Description

Pensions, Isa and investment accounts invested in funds and cash, residential property, cash.

Objectives

Retire in December, invest cash, total return of 4% a year.

<p>Pensions, Isa and investment accounts invested in funds and cash, residential property, cash.</p>

By Chris Dillow and Alex Spreckley

Chris is age 59 and his partner is 58. He earns £56,000 a year, while she works one day a week. They have financially independent children. Chris’s partner owns their home, which is worth about £800,000 and is mortgage-free. Chris owns two buy-to-let properties worth about £310,000 each, which are also mortgage-free. They generate an income of about £21,000 a year and incur expenses of £5,000-£6,000 a year.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Portfolio Clinic

  1. How do I start to build a retirement fund?

  2. Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

  3. Think before you purchase an additional property

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

  2. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks up, Rolls-Royce down on rights issue, Halfords, Kingfisher & more

  5. Stock Screens 

    Ten runaway blue-chips

More on Portfolio Clinic

Portfolio Clinic 

How do I start to build a retirement fund?

This reader wants to make the best total return possible over the next 40 years

How do I start to build a retirement fund?

Portfolio Clinic 

Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

Portfolio Clinic 

Think before you purchase an additional property

Think before you purchase an additional property

Portfolio Clinic 

Consider your wealth over a 20 to 30-year time horizon

Consider your wealth over a 20 to 30-year time horizon

Portfolio Clinic 

Planning ahead can help to reduce IHT

Planning ahead can help to reduce IHT

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now