We are worried about a sharp market fall

Jethro and his wife are 81 and 76, respectively, and have been retired for 15 years. They receive £50,000 a year from their state, former workplace and private pensions. They also receive dividends of about £20,000 a year, but this year these may fall to between £11,000 and £15,000. Their home is worth about £550,000 and mortgage-free. Jethro has three daughters and five grandchildren.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe