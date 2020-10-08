MenuSearch

Join us now

Portfolio Clinic 

We are worried about a sharp market fall

Reader Portfolio

Jethro and his wife, 81 and 76

Description

Funds and shares within Isas and unwrapped, cash, residential property. 

Objectives

Supplement pensions income to fund discretionary spending, cover possible care home costs, leave assets to beneficiaries, invest cash, mitigate downside, reduce UK exposure.

<p>Funds and shares within Isas and unwrapped,&nbsp;cash, residential property.&nbsp;</p>

By Chris Dillow and Rosie Bullard

Jethro and his wife are 81 and 76, respectively, and have been retired for 15 years. They receive £50,000 a year from their state, former workplace and private pensions. They also receive dividends of about £20,000 a year, but this year these may fall to between £11,000 and £15,000. Their home is worth about £550,000 and mortgage-free. Jethro has three daughters and five grandchildren.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Portfolio Clinic

  1. Focus on total return to reduce risk

  2. How do I start to build a retirement fund?

  3. Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  3. Stock Screens 

    Eight high-octane small-caps

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Ideas Farm 

    Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 14 Oct

More on Portfolio Clinic

Portfolio Clinic 

Focus on total return to reduce risk

Our experts think this reader's proposed portfolio is too exposed to high-risk, high-yield assets

Focus on total return to reduce risk

Portfolio Clinic 

How do I start to build a retirement fund?

How do I start to build a retirement fund?

Portfolio Clinic 

Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

Portfolio Clinic 

Think before you purchase an additional property

Think before you purchase an additional property

Portfolio Clinic 

Consider your wealth over a 20 to 30-year time horizon

Consider your wealth over a 20 to 30-year time horizon

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now