Do we have enough to retire at 55?

Retire at or soon after age 55, grow investments to £1.8m by age 55, initially withdraw 3.5 per cent a year from investments in retirement, downsize home, increase Sipp cash allocation, review property exposure, reduce number of holdings.

Pensions and Isas invested in funds and shares, with-profits funds, cash, residential property.

These readers want to retire in four years with investments worth £1.8m

They are concerned that they will not meet this target and have to work longer

Our experts say that this is probably achievable but they need to ensure their tax efficiency and improve their asset allocation