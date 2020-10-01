Seven days: 2 October 2020

GDP plummets on restrictions

UK gross domestic product declined by 19.8 per cent between April and June, according to revised estimates from the Office for National Statistics, the largest quarterly contraction since quarterly records began. The reduction marks the second consecutive quarterly decline after a fall of a revised 2.5 per cent during the first three months of the year. There were record falls in services, production and construction output during the period, which have been particularly prevalent in those industries that have been most exposed to government restrictions.