NMC founder BR Shetty quits board

NMC Health (NMC) founder BR Shetty has quit the board after the revelation of the share uncertainty last week. The company had announced on 10 February that it was not sure of the number of shares owned by Dr Shetty and major shareholders Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al Qebaisi and Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi, and that Dr Shetty and Mr Mulhairi would be removed from board discussions as this was investigated.

