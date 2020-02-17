MenuSearch

Shares 

Shares with the Magic Formula, why sterling is cheap, £1k a month to supplement pension & more

By Dominic Toms

Algy Hall has been monitoring Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula screen for nine years. The idea is to buy the top 20 to 30 stocks highlighted by his screen, go away for a year, and then sell up and repeat the exercise. Click here to discover the runners and riders for the next 12 months

Despite its recent rise, sterling remains cheap. And Chris Dillow reckons this might reflect the UK's poor growth prospects and the fact that the currency is riskier than others. If that's the case, where does this leave investors?

And this week’s Portfolio Clinic features an investor who wants to take £1,000 per month from his investments to supplement his pensions. Our experts explain how this should be possible if he changes his asset allocation, and make some suggestions on holdings to sell and funds for income.

