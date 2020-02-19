MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Podcasts 

Extraction Podcast: Big changes at BP

By IC Podcasts

New BP chief executive Bernard Looney (pictured) has stamped his authority on the company in his first month in the job, committing to getting the oil and gas supermajor to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To do this, he will do away with the longstanding upstream and downstream divisions, although this is just about the only concrete detail available. In any case, this commitment marks a major change for the industry. We've brought in Panmure Gordon analyst Colin Smith to talk to Alex Hamer about radical change in oil and gas, virtue signalling and the Looney revolution.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Interview: Adding emerging value and avoiding traps

Templeton Emerging Markets IT manager Andrew Ness explains how to find value in emerging markets

Interview: Adding emerging value and avoiding traps

Podcasts 

Personal Finance Show: UK equities worth the risk and finding funds' value for money

Personal Finance Show: UK equities worth the risk and finding funds' value for money

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets Show: Skin in the game

Companies & Markets Show: Skin in the game

Podcasts 

Extraction Podcast: Gemfields returns to London

Extraction Podcast: Gemfields returns to London

Podcasts 

Personal Finance Show: Investing beyond the coronavirus and when cash is king

Personal Finance Show: Investing beyond the coronavirus and when cash is king

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Metro Bank appoints a new boss

After seven weeks as interim CEO, restructuring specialist Dan Frumkin has been given the role on a full-time basis

Metro Bank appoints a new boss
SELL

Full Year Results 

RPS struggles after “difficult” year

RPS struggles after “difficult” year

Company News 

Odey buys into Sirius

Odey buys into Sirius

Taking Stock 

The re-greening of British Petroleum

A decade on from Deepwater Horizon, the oil major has decided to dust off its eco-credentials (again)

Mark Robinson

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now