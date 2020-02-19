Extraction Podcast: Big changes at BP

New BP chief executive Bernard Looney (pictured) has stamped his authority on the company in his first month in the job, committing to getting the oil and gas supermajor to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To do this, he will do away with the longstanding upstream and downstream divisions, although this is just about the only concrete detail available. In any case, this commitment marks a major change for the industry. We've brought in Panmure Gordon analyst Colin Smith to talk to Alex Hamer about radical change in oil and gas, virtue signalling and the Looney revolution.