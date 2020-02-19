MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Results 

New BHP boss wants miner to go up a gear

New BHP boss wants miner to go up a gear

By Alex Hamer

BHP (BHP) kept its positive run going from the start of 2019 despite weaker commodity prices, giving new chief executive Mike Henry a positive inaugural first-half result to present. The diversified miner upped its half-year dividend 18 per cent year-on-year to 65ȼ (50p), off the back of a 15 per cent increase in underlying cash profits, to $12.1bn.   

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on BHP Group Plc

  1. BHP copper improves as bulls come back

  2. 2020 vision: new BHP boss for next year

  3. Can investors bank on FTSE 100 dividends?

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  3. Stock Screens 

    Shares with the Magic Formula

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Intercontinental Hotels, HSBC & more

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Tesco, De La Rue, William Hill & more

More on BHP Group Plc

Company News 

BHP copper improves as bulls come back

Red metal production a highlight as coal and petroleum divisions see production drops

BHP copper improves as bulls come back

Company News 

2020 vision: new BHP boss for next year

2020 vision: new BHP boss for next year

Phil Oakley 

Can investors bank on FTSE 100 dividends?

Dividend reinvestment can be a profitable long-term investing strategy but does the FTSE 100 provide a suitable hunting ground for it?

Phil Oakley

Company News 

BHP gets best of both worlds

BHP gets best of both worlds

Full Year Results 

BHP rides a breaking iron ore wave

BHP rides a breaking iron ore wave

More on Results

Results 

Glencore scopes out return to profit

Mining and trading house goes into red as coal and oil writedowns bite

Glencore scopes out return to profit

Results 

Smurfit hikes recycled containerboard price

Smurfit hikes recycled containerboard price

Results 

ITM Power losses widen on soaring costs

ITM Power losses widen on soaring costs

Results 

Petra revenue down despite $15m stone

Petra revenue down despite $15m stone

Results 

Hollywood Bowl strikes a bullish note

Hollywood Bowl strikes a bullish note
BUY

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Metro Bank appoints a new boss

After seven weeks as interim CEO, restructuring specialist Dan Frumkin has been given the role on a full-time basis

Metro Bank appoints a new boss
SELL

Full Year Results 

RPS struggles after “difficult” year

RPS struggles after “difficult” year

Company News 

Odey buys into Sirius

Odey buys into Sirius

Taking Stock 

The re-greening of British Petroleum

A decade on from Deepwater Horizon, the oil major has decided to dust off its eco-credentials (again)

Mark Robinson

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now