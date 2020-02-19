MenuSearch

Company News 

Odey buys into Sirius

Odey buys into Sirius

By Alex Hamer

Odey Asset Management says Sirius Minerals (SXX) can squeeze a higher price out of buyer Anglo American (AAL). Crispin Odey’s firm has bought in to the struggling fertiliser mine developer, which has begged shareholders to vote in favour of Anglo’s 5.5p-a-share cash offer next month. 

Sirius says that without the takeover, the company is likely to collapse, leaving investors with nothing. The retail-heavy register means the result of the 3 March vote is up in the air, with 75 per cent support needed for the takeover to happen. 

All-cash takeover of 5.5p the only option, the company says, as shareholders feel the pain

Anglo to snap up Sirius for £405m

Anglo launches bid for struggling Sirius Minerals

Sirius Minerals plots new financing

