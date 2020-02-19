RPS struggles after “difficult” year

RPS’s (RPS) statutory operating profit plunged over three-quarters to £10.9m in 2019, weighed down by a £19.8m impairment on its Australian business. As described at the half-year stage, state elections there disrupted infrastructure spending while the federal election delayed major defence projects. This was in addition to a subdued property market. Conditions improved in the second half, but the rally was weaker than anticipated.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
The re-greening of British Petroleum
A decade on from Deepwater Horizon, the oil major has decided to dust off its eco-credentials (again)
Mark Robinson