RPS struggles after “difficult” year

RPS’s (RPS) statutory operating profit plunged over three-quarters to £10.9m in 2019, weighed down by a £19.8m impairment on its Australian business. As described at the half-year stage, state elections there disrupted infrastructure spending while the federal election delayed major defence projects. This was in addition to a subdued property market. Conditions improved in the second half, but the rally was weaker than anticipated.

