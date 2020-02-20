BAE Systems trumps cash-flow expectations

BAE Systems (BA.) beat consensus forecasts for 2019 full-year free cash-flow generation, while boosting underlying cash profits by 10 per cent to £2.21bn, as performance metrics over the second half strengthened due to an increase in vehicle production deliveries and improved operational efficiencies.

