MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

Results 

BAE Systems trumps cash-flow expectations

BAE Systems trumps cash-flow expectations

By Alex Janiaud

BAE Systems (BA.) beat consensus forecasts for 2019 full-year free cash-flow generation, while boosting underlying cash profits by 10 per cent to £2.21bn, as performance metrics over the second half strengthened due to an increase in vehicle production deliveries and improved operational efficiencies.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on BAE Systems Plc

  1. BAE Systems to buy GPS business for $2bn

  2. How a company's balance sheet can mislead investors

  3. Invest like a mega fund

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Moneysupermarket.com, Lloyds, BAE Systems & more

  2. In depth 

    Small caps win despite market’s population problem

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

  5. The Big Theme 

    Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

More on BAE Systems Plc

Tip Updates 

BAE Systems to buy GPS business for $2bn

The defence giant has also agreed to acquire a tactical radios business

BAE Systems to buy GPS business for $2bn
HOLD

Phil Oakley 

How a company's balance sheet can mislead investors

Cash and debt balances can mislead investors and trick them into thinking that companies are better and their shares are cheaper than they really are

Phil Oakley

Investing for Growth 

Invest like a mega fund

Invest like a mega fund

Tip Updates 

BAE Systems beats expectations

BAE Systems beats expectations
SELL

Tips & Ideas 

Take cover from BAE Systems

Take cover from BAE Systems
SELL

More on Results

Results 

New BHP boss wants miner to go up a gear

Mike Henry says he can get miner humming after Andrew Mackenzie rebuilt the foundations

New BHP boss wants miner to go up a gear

Results 

Glencore scopes out return to profit

Glencore scopes out return to profit

Results 

Smurfit hikes recycled containerboard price

Smurfit hikes recycled containerboard price

Results 

ITM Power losses widen on soaring costs

ITM Power losses widen on soaring costs

Results 

Petra revenue down despite $15m stone

Petra revenue down despite $15m stone

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Anglo has palladium-plated 2019

PGMs prices and iron ore strength sees cash profits and dividend climb

Anglo has palladium-plated 2019
BUY

Full Year Results 

Rathbone Brothers up against it

Rathbone Brothers up against it

Tips of the Week 

Biffa creating value from waste

Biffa creating value from waste
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Hochschild aims to tick all the boxes

Hochschild aims to tick all the boxes
BUY

Podcasts 

Companies & Markets show: Manic Miners

Companies & Markets show: Manic Miners

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now