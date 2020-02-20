MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

No Free Lunch 

Flygskam - a threat to Ryanair?

Paul Jackson

Flygskam - a threat to Ryanair?

“Do you know that you are travelling on the airline with Europe’s lowest emissions…?” runs the advert, adding that it has “the lowest carbon emissions of any major airline” and “is committed to cutting our carbon emissions further”. For anyone concerned about the environment, yet wishing to fly, the implication is clear. This is the obvious airline to choose.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on No Free Lunch

  1. Cutting corners

  2. Awkward questions

  3. Walnuts and sledgehammers

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Moneysupermarket.com, Lloyds, BAE Systems & more

  2. In depth 

    Small caps win despite market’s population problem

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

  5. The Big Theme 

    Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

More on No Free Lunch

No Free Lunch 

Cutting corners

Persimmon deserves credit for coming clean about its failings. But more needs to be done

Paul Jackson

No Free Lunch 

Awkward questions

A look ahead to dilemmas on the horizon

Paul Jackson

No Free Lunch 

Walnuts and sledgehammers

Walnuts and sledgehammers

No Free Lunch 

Keeping the 'success' in succession

Keeping the 'success' in succession

No Free Lunch 

Bosses' pay plummets as workers’ wages rise... or did it?

Companies could do a better job in explaining top pay

Paul Jackson

More from Comment

The Editor 

China crisis

The importance of diversification is highlighted once again

John Hughman

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 24-28 February

The eurozone economy is set for weak growth but inflation is low, next week's figures could tell us

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The profits problem

US company profits are not doing anything like as well as the stock market would suggest

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The disbanded bond vigilantes

Government borrowing does not raise gilt yields

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Euro and European currencies on the slide

Some hitting record levels, others perilously close

The Trader

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now