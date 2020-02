In 2019, Rathbone Brothers (RAT) posted a 14.3 per cent rise in total funds under management and administration to £50.4bn. This is of course a positive for the independent wealth manager’s top-line, which is based on fee income earned from invested client money.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe