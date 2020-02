Ascential (ASCL) has come in ahead of expectations for 2019, with sales growth in all four of its segments. Marketing led the way with organic growth of 9 per cent, benefiting from the return of a “key customer” to the Cannes Lions festival after a one-year break.

