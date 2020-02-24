Dechra's non-pandemic supply issues

The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted how reliant western businesses are on Asian supply chains. Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) provides a case in point. The veterinary products group doesn’t generate any direct or indirect revenue from China, but a “prolonged period of interruption” would see its own stocks dwindle. There is sufficient inventory to meet near-term demand, but much will depend on how rapidly normal commercial activity resumes in the affected provinces in China.

