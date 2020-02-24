MenuSearch

News & Tips: Barclays, GVC, Kier & more

By Graeme Davies

There is only so long that markets were willing to shrug off concerns around the coronavirus and weekend reports of a spike in cases outside China, with particular concerns around cases in Italy and South Korea, equities in London have slumped in morning trading. By mid-morning the FTSE100 and FTSE250 had both shed more than 10 per cent of their value. Click here for The Trader Nicole Elliott's latest take on the global markets. 

