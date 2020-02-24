Reach aims for digital expansion

A 5.3 per cent dip in like-for-like revenue might not sound like good news, but for publishing group Reach (RCH) this was its slowest rate of sales decline since 2014. Benefiting from £12m in efficiency savings and £16m in synergies from its 2018 acquisition of Express & Star, the adjusted operating profit margin expanded by 1.7 percentage points to 21.8 per cent in 2019. Meanwhile, statutory earnings swung back into the black.

