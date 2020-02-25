Hammerson announces 2020 dividend cut

What does a company base its dividend payment on if not earnings? Acknowledging that further asset disposals would continue to weigh on earnings, Hammerson (HMSO) announced plans to cut its 2020 dividend by almost half. “People want certainty,” said chief executive David Atkins, arguing that investors should see the 14p annual dividend pledge this year as “rock solid”.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis