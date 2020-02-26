Avast offers up in line results

Avast (AVST) endured a rocky start to 2020. Towards the end of January, shares in the cybersecurity group tumbled after allegations surrounding the sale of browser history data by its analytics subsidiary Jumpshot. This culminated in Avast winding Jumpshot down with immediate effect – and agreeing to buy back the 35 per cent investment that Ascential (ASCL) had made in the business.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe