IPF’s risk profile improves

High-cost credit provider International Personal Finance (IPF) ended 2019 with 8 per cent fewer customers than it started. But a focus on improved credit quality, supported by benign market conditions in its core European markets, ensured that both profits rose and overall credit issuance remained in line with the prior-year period.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe