IPF’s risk profile improves

High-cost credit provider International Personal Finance (IPF) ended 2019 with 8 per cent fewer customers than it started. But a focus on improved credit quality, supported by benign market conditions in its core European markets, ensured that both profits rose and overall credit issuance remained in line with the prior-year period.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis