Nichols scrambles to offset excise hike

The determination of Middle Eastern governments to generate tax revenues, rather than any concerns over the growing incidence of sugar-related diseases, was the principal reason why Saudi Arabia and the UAE slapped a 50 per cent excise tax on sweetened juice drinks at the end of last year.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe