Unite beds in Liberty

Unite (UTG) is forging ahead with the integration of its £1.4bn Liberty Living acquisition, adding a portfolio of 24,000 beds and achieving cost synergies of £5m to £6m in 2020. That's ahead of schedule, so the student accommodation group now expects £15m in synergies in 2021.

